Federal agents now searching for road rage murder suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three days after a man was killed in an apparent road rage shooting that ended in the parking lot of a northeast Austin CVS pharmacy, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is on the case, assisting in efforts to find the suspect.

According to an arrest warrant, Juan de Dios Carbajal-Jaimes, 18, faces a first degree murder charge. The teenager is accused of shooting Alfred Lockett, 48, Tuesday afternoon after their cars apparently collided. Lockett died at the sscene at the corner of East Parmer Lane and Dessau Road.

Austin police identified the suspect Thursday, after finding images of him on the victim’s cell phone. Investigators found two photos taken six minutes before the first 911 calls came in about the shooting around 4:31 p.m. Data from the photographs showed they were taken approximately two miles away from the crime scene.

According to witnesses, Carbajal-Jaimes immediately fled the scene. He is not yet in custody. Officials are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. They say he is armed and dangerous.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., hear from the suspect’s brother who says their family has no idea where Carbajal-Jaimes is. 

