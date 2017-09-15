Faulk Central Library officially closing

The Faulk Central Library is closing Saturday (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Faulk Central Library will shut its doors to book borrowers Saturday, but its not completely closed for business.

The building on W. 8th Street and Guadalupe Street will store some of the Austin Historical Society’s archives, leaving it up for the City Council to decide what to do with the rest of the space.

The city is opening a new Central Library on 710 W. César Chávez St. on Oct. 28. It cost a total of $125 million, after starting out as a $90 million bond. It provides more space than the Faulk Central Library, and includes an event center and cafe.

Still, some are sad to see the old library going away. Austin Public Library’s public information specialist Kanya Lyons said she started coming to the library since she was 7 years old, and it was part of the reason she started working there.

“I think there’s several generations that really were touched by coming to this library,” Lyons said. “For m, it’s opened up my love of books and reading and learning and I feel like it’s done that for a lot of people in our community.”

