Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull postpone tour because of hurricanes

By Published:
Pitbull, left, and Enrique Iglesias perform onstage at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
Pitbull, left, and Enrique Iglesias perform onstage at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans of Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull will have to wait to see the duo perform. The Frank Erwin Center announced Friday their tour is postponed because of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

“Due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma in Florida, the Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull Live! Tour is moving their upcoming shows in both states to new dates in November,” the Frank Erwin Center posted on its Facebook page.

The Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull LIVE! tour was supposed to come to the center Sunday, Sept. 24, but the artists will now perform Wednesday, Nov. 22. All previously purchased tickets will be honored. The center said anyone with questions can call 512-477-6060.

Both Pitbull and Iglesias grew up in Florida.

“Seeing, first hand, the effects of Irma on my home town of Miami has been rough to say the least,” Iglesias wrote in a Facebook post. “I can’t imagine what people in places harder hit, like the Keys, Barbuda, Cuba, the British Virgin Islands and Houston, are going through.”

Both urged people to donate to hurricane relief and recovery efforts. People can donate to the Red Cross by clicking here.

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s