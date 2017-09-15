Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull postpone tour because of hurricanes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans of Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull will have to wait to see the duo perform. The Frank Erwin Center announced Friday their tour is postponed because of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

“Due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma in Florida, the Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull Live! Tour is moving their upcoming shows in both states to new dates in November,” the Frank Erwin Center posted on its Facebook page.

The Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull LIVE! tour was supposed to come to the center Sunday, Sept. 24, but the artists will now perform Wednesday, Nov. 22. All previously purchased tickets will be honored. The center said anyone with questions can call 512-477-6060.

Both Pitbull and Iglesias grew up in Florida.

“Seeing, first hand, the effects of Irma on my home town of Miami has been rough to say the least,” Iglesias wrote in a Facebook post. “I can’t imagine what people in places harder hit, like the Keys, Barbuda, Cuba, the British Virgin Islands and Houston, are going through.”

Please donate to Hurricane Irma & Harvey relief: https://t.co/pyO23i0Rcl pic.twitter.com/MNxiuk9bBi — Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) September 13, 2017

Both urged people to donate to hurricane relief and recovery efforts. People can donate to the Red Cross by clicking here.

100% of all proceeds for RELIEF will get to those in need. From the Keys to 305 to 904. Donate $5 to show Florida Love. Thank you! #RELIEF pic.twitter.com/3fD3zsJcGe — Pitbull (@pitbull) September 13, 2017