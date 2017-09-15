Draft 2 of CodeNEXT released, Austin wants public input

AUSTIN (KXAN) — To address and keep Austin’s growth in check, the city of Austin has released its Draft 2 of CodeNEXT. CodeNEXT focuses on five main areas: mobility, community, environment housing and permitting.

Draft 2 of CodeNEXT includes an updated land development code and zoning map. The new code allows for more diverse housing types such as duplexes, cottages and rowhouses, which the city hopes will make homes more affordable.

In terms of the environment, the new code encourages smarter use of water as well as addressing issues with flooding.

The city also wants to streamline the permitting process. A new simplified site plan would help move along projects that are smaller, such as 3-9 unit developments.

Mayor Steve Adler says Draft 2 was released after thousands of people weighed in on the first draft. The city says the third and final draft will be released in late November after they receive the second round of input.

You can download the full Draft 2 here. The public can review and leave comments here or head to one of these public meetings:

9/20 – Draft 2 Preview

Time: 3-4:30 p.m.

Location: Austin City Hall,

9/30 – Northwest Austin

Time: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Anderson High School, 8403 Mesa Dr.

10/2 – East Austin

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile St.

10/9 – Southwest Austin

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Crockett High School, 5601 Manchaca Rd.

10/11 – Northeast Austin

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Hart Elementary School, 8301 Furness Dr.

10/16 – Central Austin

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Austin High School, 1715 Cesar Chavez St.

10/28 – Southeast Austin

Time: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez Dr.