Cedar Park now has lowest property tax rate in 15 years

By Published:
FILE - Cedar Park (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Cedar Park (KXAN File Photo)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Cedar Park says they have now lowered their tax rate for five years in a row, and this year’s rate is the lowest the city has seen in 15 years.

The new 45.750 cents for every $100 of property valuation is one of the lowest property tax rates among other cities in the area, a statement from Cedar Park said.

The rate represents a 1.25 cent decrease from last year’s 47 cents. City Council adopted the new rate at its Thursday regular meeting.

With the new rate, City Council says they passed a structurally-balanced $51.1 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2018, with a theme of “guided growth for a community-centered future.”

Council emphasized the budget featured a commitment to public safety, mobility improvements and an increase in employment opportunities. More than half of the general fund budget goes toward public safety.

You can find highlights of the budget and what your tax dollars support by visiting www.MyCedarParkBudget.com.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s