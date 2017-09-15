Cedar Park now has lowest property tax rate in 15 years

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Cedar Park says they have now lowered their tax rate for five years in a row, and this year’s rate is the lowest the city has seen in 15 years.

The new 45.750 cents for every $100 of property valuation is one of the lowest property tax rates among other cities in the area, a statement from Cedar Park said.

The rate represents a 1.25 cent decrease from last year’s 47 cents. City Council adopted the new rate at its Thursday regular meeting.

With the new rate, City Council says they passed a structurally-balanced $51.1 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2018, with a theme of “guided growth for a community-centered future.”

Council emphasized the budget featured a commitment to public safety, mobility improvements and an increase in employment opportunities. More than half of the general fund budget goes toward public safety.

You can find highlights of the budget and what your tax dollars support by visiting www.MyCedarParkBudget.com.