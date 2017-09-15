Austin fire department donates retired equipment

FILE - Austin Fire Truck (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Austin Fire Truck (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin fire department donated $70,000 of equipment to the LBJ Fire Academy.

The items have either reached their expiration date, or were retired by the fire department. All the products are still good for training purposes, just not active incidents.  The donations include 45 clothing items, made up of bunker jackets, pants and boots.  There were also 69 NXG7 Air Parks.

The LBJ Fire Academy first began in 2006.  The two-year program provides students with the knowledge and skills they need to take the state certification exam upon graduation to become firefighters and emergency medical technicians. The program was designed to be a pipeline into the Austin Fire Department.

