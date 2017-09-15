AISD teacher named Texas Teacher of the Year for 2018

Related Coverage Four Austin ISD teachers surprised with Teacher of the Year nominations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Lanier High School media arts teacher will now represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

On Friday, Tara Bordeaux, learned she was anointed the 2018 Texas Teacher of the Year during the awards luncheon at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin. Both state-level winners will receive a cash award and a commemorative trophy.

“I know first-hand how hard life can be on a young heart, and I know how easy it is to give up,” said Bordeaux, who has taught at Lanier High since 2013. “I know, because I did, and I dropped out of high school.”

Prior to becoming an educator, Bordeaux spent 10 years working in television and film production in Los Angeles.

Region 13 Elementary Teacher of the Year, Allie Duffy, of Joe Lee Johnson Elementary School in Round Rock ISD, was also honored at the luncheon.