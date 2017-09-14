WATCH: Robert E. Lee statue being removed in Dallas

By Published:

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — The Robert E. Lee statue at Lee Park in Dallas is being removed after a temporary restraining order kept it from being removed last week.

KXAS reports a crane arrived at the park Thursday afternoon to prepare for the removal. A spokesman for the city of Dallas told KXAS the removal will take about three hours to complete.

The city has not said where the statue will be kept after its removal.

The Dallas City Council voted to remove the statue on Sept. 6. On the night of Sunday, Sept. 10, the driver of a semitrailer died after it collided with a crane hired to remove the statue.

A city official said the crane was headed to Lee Park when the crash happened.

