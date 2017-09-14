VIDEO: Teen slammed by car in east Austin hit-and-run

By Published:
A hit-and-run on Cameron Road on Sept. 11 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers are searching for the driver who hit a teenager crossing the street in east Austin and then drove away.

Police say it happened around 6:23 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 in the 7200 block of Cameron Road, near East St. John’s Avenue.

Surveillance video released by the Austin Police Department shows two people running across the road when the car enters the frame, hitting one of them. The teenager appears to come to rest on top of the car as they then exit the frame. Another video shows the car coming to a stop and the 13-year-old rolling off the car. The driver then goes around the teen and drives away.

Despite the apparent severity of the impact, the teen had non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the suspect, described as a bald Hispanic man, was driving a 4-door Chevrolet Malibu, possibly silver in color, with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Austin police at 512-974-5789 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

