VIDEO: Man caught on camera abandoning dog in Dallas

DALLAS (KXAN) — A man caught on camera abandoning a dog at a known dog dump site in south Dallas has turned himself into authorities.

On Aug. 4, surveillance cameras that were installed near Teagarden Road at Dowdy Ferry Road captured video of a heartbreaking scene. The video shows a car pulling onto the shoulder of the road and a man, identified as Gorge Spears, getting out and opening his rear passenger door.

He then grabs a frayed rope and yanks it to pull the dog out of the car. When the dog jumps out of the car, he drops the rope, gets back into his car and drives off.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas says the dog, a 1-year-old female mixed-breed, was found by witnesses the following day and Dallas Animal Services picked her up on Aug. 6. The dog, now named Claira-Belle, was transferred to the SPCA of Texas and adopted out on Sept. 9.

The cameras were originally installed by the Dallas Marshal’s Office to help capture people who abandon animals in the area. After the video was released earlier this week, Spears turned himself into police on Sept. 11.

He is facing a charge of cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor. According to the SPCA’s Facebook post, Spears said he was trying to get rid of the dog because his sister wasn’t able to control it.