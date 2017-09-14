Tyler Perry leaves $500 tip for San Antonio waitress

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who served Tyler Perry and Janet Jackson earlier this week discovered they’d left her a huge surprise: a $500 tip on a $27.06 ticket.

Jackson was in San Antonio for a concert Wednesday night, while Tyler Perry was in the area after participating in the “Hand in Hand” benefit Tuesday in Austin, which raised $44 million for hurricane relief. The two starred together in Perry’s 2007 film “Why Did I Get Married?”

On Monday they went to Green Vegetarian Cuisine at 200 E. Grayson Street in San Antonio. A Facebook user called Louieville Slugger posted a picture of their receipt, saying his wife was the one who served them.

“It couldn’t have came at a better time,” the post said. “Thank you Lord for always watching over our family and thank you Tyler Perry also. He didn’t have to tip like that but for some reason out of the kindness of his heart he did.”

Perry and Jackson also posed for a selfie at the restaurant, which it posted to its Instagram.

#waybackwednesday to YESTERDAY when @janetjackson and @tylerperry came by Green! Thanks for coming! A post shared by Green Vegetarian (@greenvegetarian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT