Two men arrested, accused of murdering Ledbetter man

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two men are charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Cedro Anton Blue, 43, in Ledbetter last month.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they recently arrested Gabriel Patterson, 26, of Burton, and Deontrail Smith, 22, of Chappel Hill. Blue was found shot to death on the back porch of his home in the 4000 block of County Road 127 on Aug. 2.

Both suspects are currently in the Lee County Jail with bonds set at $500,000 each.

The Texas Rangers and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the case.