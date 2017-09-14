Two babies born in the same Burger King parking lot, 24 hours apart

Two babies were born at this New Jersey Burger King within 24 hours of each other (NBC News Photo)
DENVILLE, N.J. (NBC News/KXAN) — Two new moms will be able to tell a Whopper of a story after both gave birth in the parking lot of the same New Jersey Burger King, a little more than 24 hours apart.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday one couple found themselves in the fast food parking lot after they got stuck in traffic on the way to the hospital. The father pulled into the parking lot and called 911, according to the Denville Police Department.

“When we responded, he told us that this isn’t their first child — it’s their third, and that the first and second came pretty fast so they weren’t going to have enough time to get there,” said Detective Scott Tobin.

The next night, the same group of first responders were called to the same Burger King.

“I had to tell him, ‘Listen,’ I said, ‘it’s not a joke, we’re going again,'” Tobin said.

Both babies eventually made it to the hospital and are expected to be fine.

