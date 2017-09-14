Stray bullet flies through Dripping Springs home

By Published:
Dripping Springs family finds bullet hole in bedroom window after returning from vacation. (KXAN photo)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – A Dripping Springs family is thankful they weren’t home when a stray bullet came barreling through their bedroom window. The McDonald family says a friend found the bullet hole while checking on the house while the family was on vacation.

“It is a bit concerning because obviously I don’t think anyone would have done this intentionally, but even the possibility that this could happen unintentionally is a little concerning,” said Katie McDonald.

The hole in the double pane window is about 2 inches wide. McDonald says glass was found throughout the bedroom and into the next room. While investigating, Hays County Sheriff deputies found a .22 caliber bullet on the family’s floor.

“The angle at which the bullet came in through the window, they think it was from down on the ground in our back yard or possibly across the creek,” said McDonald.

Deputies say there’s no way to know exactly where the bullet came from adding it could have ricocheted and traveled up to a mile from where it was shot.

“I think anything that may be classified as a neighborhood is probably not a good place to be doing target practice,” said McDonald.

McDonald says homes continue to be built in her neighborhood turning the country into a suburb.

“I can only imagine what it was like 10 years ago, it really was the country then. So, I imagine if people have been there since then they are used to it not being an issue, hunting, you know because there weren’t as many people around them,” she said.

McDonald hopes her story serves as a reminder to those with firearms to be safe as more people move in. “Whatever the reason may be, you can’t just have bullets flying through people’s houses.”

The Hays County Sheriff’s Department believes this was an isolated incident and says it has not had any other complaints from the Dripping Springs area since.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s