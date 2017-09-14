Retail gasoline prices across US decline 2 cents per gallon

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and the rest of the country declined 2 cents per gallon this week amid recovery from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.52 per gallon. The nationwide retail gasoline price was $2.65 per gallon.

Association officials say Dallas has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at $2.61 per gallon. Drivers in Amarillo have the cheapest gasoline statewide at $2.36 per gallon.

AAA experts say the national gasoline price average appears to be leveling out after Irma pounded Florida this week. Harvey made landfall Aug. 25 in South Texas.

AAA spokesman Daniel Armbruster says there’s no U.S. gasoline shortage but power outages and impassable roads are keeping supplies from where they’re needed most.