Residents shelter in place after Lockhart gas leak

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Residents in central Lockhart are being asked to shelter in place due to a gas leak.

The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management said the leak was reported just after noon on the 900 block of Clear Fork Street. Residents living on that road between South Medina Street and South Rio Grande Street were told to shelter in place with doors and windows closed.

Officials say the gas company was aware of the issue, and emergency personnel were standing by just in case.

This is the second time there has been a gas leak in Lockhart in two months. The first happened when a construction crew hit a gas line on Medina Street.

