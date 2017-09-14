Renovations at McNeil High on track, despite setbacks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After three years and few answers, McNeil High School parent Amy Weir says she’s frustrated with the slow construction process at her childrens’ school.

Weir was on the bond committee for McNeil High School and voted for remodeling the school in a 2014 bond election. She fully supports upgrading McNeil High, but not the long process she says it has taken to get there. “At the district level, they have not done their job and nobody’s held them accountable,” said Weir.

But the district says they’re on schedule — other than a delay that was out of their control. “Those delays were basically in relationship to finding caves on site,” said Terry Worcester, director of construction for Round Rock ISD. Worcester says the caves have endangered species inside.

The land these caves fall on is in Travis County. Part of McNeil High is in Travis County and the other part is in Williamson County. The district says U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) eventually granted approval for the project after an environmental study and conservation agreement. USFWS deferred this protected chunk of land to Travis County Natural Resources in April. The district says it then took some time for Travis County Natural Resources to sort everything out.

Even though the district couldn’t start work on the south side of the school due to this delay, it was able to complete a handful of projects the school on the northside of the campus, including an agricultural science facility, a vet-tech classroom and barn, a new heating and cooling system and upgrades to several restroom facilities and athletic facilities.

The district then proceeded to close the front entrances to the school and put up fencing during the summer. When that happened, Weir was hopeful. “We thought, ‘oh finally, it’s going to start,’ and then over the summer nothing happened, they worked on the air conditioners and that was it.”

The district says they put that fencing up early for a reason, even though construction work hadn’t started on the front of the school yet. “We elected to move the fence out so that we had a traffic pattern established before students returned.”

With the front of the school closed, and everyone dropping off in the back of the school, traffic is backing up on McNeil Drive. “Traffic is just horrendous,” said Weir.

The district says construction began after Labor Day, once the board approved $11.8 million for a parking lot and special education expansions at its Aug. 29 board meeting. The special education expansion could take up to 14 months to finish, but Worcester hopes to get parts of the front parking lot open by January.

This is where Weir became frustrated again. During the meeting, Worcester told the board of trustees a trench had been dug in front of the school and was completed. However, minutes later, the board approved funding for a plan which included the trench that had supposedly already been dug.

When KXAN asked Worcester about the issue, he apologized saying he was misinformed about the work, and in fact, that trench had not been dug. Despite the miscommunication, Worcester says closing the main entrances at the school had nothing to do with the trench.

The board could vote on other parts of the project at its Sep. 21 meeting. That would include work on the fine arts and administration areas in the school. But Weir is not confident the work will move any quicker. “They may vote next week and we may still be sitting here in October.”

It’s all part of Phase 1 of the school’s master plan: special education, administration and fine arts upgrades. The total cost of Phase 1 is $28 million. The district says they went over budget on sections of Phase 1 because of the delay from the caves.

Phase 2 is conceptual at this point, but includes a new cafeteria and renovating classrooms. The Round Rock ISD could have a tougher time than they expected finishing that work. Four months ago, voters defeated all three of the district’s bond proposals, which included funding for Phase 2. The district would likely have to call for another bond election to fund the remaining three phases.