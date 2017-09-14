Officers searching for missing 10-year-old boy in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least a dozen Austin Police Department units and a helicopter are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy in north Austin.

Police say they were called to the 7900 block of Gault Street, near the intersection of West Anderson Lane and North Lamar Boulevard, at 6:12 p.m.

At 7:20 p.m., police sent out an emergency message to phones in the area alerting to the missing boy.

Officers say the Hispanic boy is wearing a blue Minecraft t-shirt and blue jean shorts and has a shaved head.

