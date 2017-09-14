Photos from road rage victim’s phone help police ID suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified a suspect in a road rage incident that led to a man being shot and killed, after finding images of him on the victim’s cell phone.

Juan de Dios Carbajal-Jaimes, 18, faces a first degree murder charge, according to an arrest warrant. He is not yet in custody.

Carbajal-Jaimes is accused of shooting Alfred Lockett, 48, Tuesday afternoon after their cars apparently collided.

Investigators looked through Lockett’s cell phone and found two photographs taken six minutes before the first 911 calls came in about the shooting around 4:31 p.m. Data from the photographs showed they were taken approximately two miles away from the crime scene. One showed the damage to the Toyota Camry’s bumper, while the other “displayed the male [Carbajal-Jaimes] raising his right hand toward the victim while pointing his index finger,” according to the arrest warrant.

Witnesses told police it looked like Lockett’s car was chasing Carbajal-Jaimes’ car. Both pulled into the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy on East Parmer Lane and Dessau Road. Police say the driver in the Toyota Camry, identified as Carbajal-Jaimes, got out of his car, walked up to Lockett’s car and fired shots, killing Lockett.

Investigations showed the front headlight of Lockett’s car was damaged and had a piece of the Toyota’s bumper lodged inside it.

Officers found the red Toyota abandoned less than a mile from the scene later that day. It was missing its rear bumper and license plates. Inside, they found the bumper on the backseat, as well as financial transfer documents sent to people in Mexico, which had Carbajal-Jaime’s brother’s name on them. Investigation revealed the brother bought the car two months ago, and recently sold it to Carbajal-Jaimes.

Police interacted with Carbajal-Jaimes in May of this year, when they arrested him on a possession of marijuana charge.

If Austin drivers are ever involved in a road rage incident involving a hit and run, police urge them not to follow the driver.

“If you’re put in a situation where you are a victim of road rage, your best bet is to distance yourself from the situation,” APD Lt. Jason Staniszewskisaid. “Call APD — don’t engage the other person. Just be real careful out there, especially if someone is driving aggressive toward you.”