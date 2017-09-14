More than 2 dozen guns stolen from Copperas Cove pawn shop

Related Coverage VIDEO: Suspects steal 34 firearms from Austin gun store

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXAN) — Firearm burglaries on are on the rise and now the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has another theft case to solve.

On Sept. 3, a man broke into the Kwik Cash Pawn in Copperas Cove around 10 p.m. and managed to get away with 26 guns. Surveillance video shows the suspect stuffing the guns into a backpack. From the video, it appears the guns that the stolen were not in locked cases.

ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 6 feet tall, 220 pounds and mid-to-late 20s.

The suspect was seen driving an older black sedan, possibly a Honda.

According to numbers compiled annually by the ATF in 2016, Texas recorded 48 burglaries and a total of 639 firearms stolen in those thefts. That’s up from 447 guns stolen in 35 burglaries the year before.

At the end of August, three suspects broke into a gun store in Oak Hill and made off with nearly three dozen firearms. There is a $5,000 reward for their arrest.