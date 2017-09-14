More than 2 dozen guns stolen from Copperas Cove pawn shop

By Published: Updated:
Burglar steals 26 guns from Kwik Cash Pawn in Copperas Cove on Sept. 3, 2017. (ATF)
Burglar steals 26 guns from Kwik Cash Pawn in Copperas Cove on Sept. 3, 2017. (ATF)

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXAN) — Firearm burglaries on are on the rise and now the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has another theft case to solve.

On Sept. 3, a man broke into the Kwik Cash Pawn in Copperas Cove around 10 p.m. and managed to get away with 26 guns. Surveillance video shows the suspect stuffing the guns into a backpack. From the video, it appears the guns that the stolen were not in locked cases.

ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 6 feet tall, 220 pounds and mid-to-late 20s.

The suspect was seen driving an older black sedan, possibly a Honda.

According to numbers compiled annually by the ATF in 2016, Texas recorded 48 burglaries and a total of 639 firearms stolen in those thefts. That’s up from 447 guns stolen in 35 burglaries the year before.

At the end of August, three suspects broke into a gun store in Oak Hill and made off with nearly three dozen firearms. There is a $5,000 reward for their arrest.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s