Harvey evacuees go on back-to-school shopping spree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Children who evacuated Harvey-hit areas got a surprise school shopping spree Wednesday in Austin. Officers from the Austin Police Department and volunteers with Keller Williams International served as their personal assistants as they picked out outfits to wear to class.

The group arrived by bus to the Target in south Austin.

Mike Sheffield with APD said he wants the students to feel like its another day at school, and not dwell on the fact that they are evacuees.

“All of us kind of remember that first day of school when you walk in there and you don’t know anybody,” Sheffield said. “And they’re wearing clothes they had on their back from when they left Houston.”

Officers like Leslie Lyons helped the children try on shoes and find clothes that fit them just right.

“What do you usually like to wear?” she asked one boy as she pushed a cart through the store.

She, too, wanted to make sure the children who are struggling with loss find comfort and community.

“I know you’re going through a bad time, but there’s somebody out here caring,” Lyons said.

Those who want to help Harvey — and Irma — survivors can donate to the Red Cross by clicking this link.