Felony case against Rep. Dawnna Dukes placed on hold

State Rep. Dawnna Dukes in court on Aug. 21, 2017 where two of her attorneys were asking a judge to allow them to withdraw as her attorney. That motion was denied. (KXAN Photo)
State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, left, in court on Aug. 21, 2017 where two of her attorneys were asking a judge to allow them to withdraw as her attorney. That motion was denied. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a trial date already set, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office says they are putting the brakes on pursuing the 13 felony charges against State Rep. Dawnna Dukes.

However, officials say they are still moving forward with a trial for her misdemeanor offense of abuse of official capacity by a public servant.

The DA’s office issued a statement Thursday stating they are “further investigating” the felony charges but wouldn’t elaborate on the changes.

The two misdemeanor indictments relate to allegations that Dukes, D-Austin, misused public funds for her personal gain, and that she converted campaign funds to personal use.

The 13 felony charges were on the offense of tampering with a governmental record. The DA’s Office says these charges are based on allegations that Dukes made false entries on 13 different occasions on state of Texas travel vouchers, in order to obtain reimbursement for expenses to which she was not legally entitled.

Dukes’ original attorney, Shaun Clarke, said the charges accuse his client of claiming a reimbursement in the amount of $61.50 to which she allegedly was not entitled; the 13 counts total $799.50.

Dukes’ trial is set for Oct. 16. Last month, Travis County District Judge Brad Urrutia said two attorneys who represent Dukes will have to remain on the case even though they filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

