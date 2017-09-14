East Austin homeowner fears potential for gas meter explosion

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An east Austin homeowner tells KXAN she has fears for her life after roots of a now leaning tree, damaged by Havey, are entwined around her gas meter. The concern is, if that tree falls, it could lead to a fire or even an explosion.

Texas Gas Service customer Ada Bolden says her calls for a fix have gone unanswered.

“With the roots tangled up in that gas meter, it’s gonna blow this house up. I’m 68 years old. I don’t have anywhere else to stay,” Bolden told KXAN, explaining she’s called everyone she can think of: Texas Gas Service, an arborist, state and local representatives.

“You can see where it has cracked here since the storm,” Bolden said, pointing to the side of her house that cracked when her tree began to fall.

Texas Gas Service crews have come out to her home. Bolden said they’ve taken pictures, but weeks later the tree and gas meter are still in the same spot — a safety hazard that doesn’t sit right with the homeowner.

“It is not right. I have called and called and called,” she said. “It is a danger to me as well as this community. Because I don’t know if the house go up if it doesn’t cascade and cascade on to the next person’s house or whatever.”

Bolden spoke with a certified arborist who was in her neighborhood after Hurricane Harvey. We gave Ray Williamson a call and he told us he felt it was a dangerous situation, a liability he didn’t want to mess with.

“I am a retired state worker. I pay my bills. What am I paying for? I’m just giving over money. But we don’t get what does the citizens get in return?” Bolden said. “This is a danger to my life.”

Texas Gas Service says it didn’t find any leaks on site and there is no immediate need to discontinue service for safety reasons. That said, it has scheduled a work order to relocate the meter away from the tree and plans to to follow up with Bolden.

So what do you do about a tree that’s a problem? The city says it depends on the situation. If it is a hazard, actively leaning and falling, you do not need a permit for removal. Austin officials say if there is any kind of safety concern to contact them. They want to resolve it. However, any tree not in the public right of way, in other words on private property like in Bolden’s case, the responsibility is on the homeowner to have the tree removed.

Texas gas companies say it’s important, especially after a natural disaster like Harvey, to be on alert for potential leaks in or around your home. They say if you smell a rotten egg, see unexplained dead vegetation or puddles of water near your gas meter or hear a hissing noise around your appliances or meter, you need to leave the area right away and call 911.

Do not flip a light switch, light a match or use your phone. That could lead to a fire or explosion.