Czech Republic donates $237K for displaced families in La Grange

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — Five million Czech Crowns, the equivalent of $237,437, will be going to help families displaced by flooding in La Grange.

The donation will go towards shelter, food, water health and hygiene needs for the hundreds affected after the Colorado River crested at its highest level since 1913, spurred by massive amounts of rain from Hurricane Harvey.

The Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center in La Grange says the donation represents the Czech Republic’s dedication and solidarity with the United States and Czech compatriots living in La Grange. La Grange, described by the center as the cradle of Czech immigration to Texas, has a large population per capita of residents of Czech descent.

Czech Ambassador to the United States Hynek Kmonick announced that his country’s minister of foreign affairs, Lubomir Zaoralek, had approved the donation. Brian Vanicek, the honorary consul of the Czech Republic in Houston, will present the donation to La Grange in a public ceremony at the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center, located at 250 Fairgrounds Rd. in La Grange, on Friday at 2 p.m.

County Judge Ed Janecka is expected to accept the award on behalf of the city.

If you’re unable to make it to the ceremony, you can visit the center and museum Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are interested in volunteering or making a donation to recovery efforts in La Grange, give Kim Newton with the city of La Grange a call at 979-968-3017.