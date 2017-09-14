City of Austin goal is to clear the Harvey mega shelter by noon Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is working to move all of the Harvey evacuees out of the city’s mega shelter by Friday at noon.

Still, more than 100 people are staying the night Thursday in the shelter. The city told KXAN workers won’t just close up shop and have the evacuees figure things out on their own. They’re trying to find long term housing for the remaining people still in the shelter.

But Cristie Hardeway is skeptical.

She came to Austin two weeks ago, after Hurricane Harvey hit her hometown of Victoria. She says shelter workers told her she would have to leave by Friday at noon, leaving her scrambling for a home and a school for her three children.

“You telling me I’m supposed to tell my three children when they get out of school tomorrow, or tonight, before they lay down, that we won’t be here tomorrow,” said Hardeway.

She tells us city workers could move her to a cabin at McKinney Falls State Park, but does she have housing locked down? No.

“How am I supposed to go in there and tell my kids we may or may not have a place to go,” said Hardeway.

There will be buses Friday to take evacuees to Houston and Victoria. Thursday, they had a bus of 10 leave to Corpus Christi.

If the city cannot find permanent housing for the evacuees, the shelter will not close.