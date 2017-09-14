Certain Liberty Hill-area phone numbers can’t call 911 right now

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Certain phone numbers in Liberty Hill may not be able to reach 911 due to an issue with AT&T.

Williamson County says the issue only affects phone numbers that have a 515 and 778 prefix. These prefixes may not be able to reach 911.

While the lines are able to call other numbers, the issue with the AT&T circuits won’t allow the number to call 911. AT&T is currently working to repair the problem.

If you have an emergency, you can call Williamson County Emergency Communications at 512-943-1394. If you dial 911 and do not get an answer, please hang up and call 512-943-1394.