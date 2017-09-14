Austin’s Veterans Park slated for makeover

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Veterans Park in Austin could be getting a makeover. The park that is less than half an acre is located adjacent to the American Legion by Lady Bird Lake and the Hike and Bike Trail.

The idea for the makeover came after three statues were removed from Waterloo Park years ago as crews began construction on the Waller Creek Tunnel. Because the statues that honor the Vietnam and Korean wars as well the conflict in Beirut have been sitting in storage, city officials want them on display in Veterans Park.

“We’re really looking for the community to let us know the best way to give recognition to those monuments, where on the site they could be placed and most easily accessible,” says Cara Welch, Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

There’s a public meeting Thursday at 6:30p.m. at the American Legion. The city hopes to have a plan by the end of fall. The cost of the project would come from 2012 bond money.