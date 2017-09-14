APD: Man crashes car driving to the hospital after being shot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a suspect in a Wednesday night shooting in southeast Austin. Police discovered the shooting after the victim crashed his car while driving to the hospital.

Police say the man was shot during a confrontation at the corner of Burton Drive and Woodland Street. The man then tried to drive himself to the hospital. According to APD, he was heading eastbound on Oltorf when he lost control of his car and crashed into several vehicles at the intersection of East Oltorf and the southbound frontage lanes of Interstate 35.

Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics took the man to Dell Seton Medical Center. Police say his wounds are not life-threatening. Police say no one else was seriously hurt in the crash.

Police say a woman was in the car with the victim. They say she is not a suspect in the shooting and is being cooperative and providing detectives with information.