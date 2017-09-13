Willie Nelson, Paul Simon to headline Hurricane Harvey benefit concert

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt are among the stars headlining a benefit concert next week to help Texas residents affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Organizers said the “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas” concert will be held in Austin on Sept. 22. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 3 p.m. and prices range from $30 to $199. All the proceeds will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund .

Lyle Lovett, Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Ryan Bingham and HA*ASH are also scheduled to perform during the four-hour show at the Frank Erwin Center. Actors Matthew McConaughey and Renee Zellweger will make special appearances.

The Rebuild Texas Fund was created in the wake of Hurricane Harvey with a goal to raise $100 million for relief efforts. As of Wednesday morning, it had $44 million collected from 13,885 donors. Tuesday night the fund also benefited from some of the proceeds from a “Hand in Hand” telethon, which featured George Strait and other musicians and celebrities.