Williamson County K9s get new armored vests after social media call

By Published:
K9 Nemo (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo)
K9 Nemo (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Less than a day after the Williamson County sheriff took to Twitter asking for help to outfit the department’s K-9s with armored vests, a company stepped up to answer the call.

Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted Tuesday that he was looking for grants or places that have the vests. He explained that deputies can’t start a GoFundMe page to specifically ask for monetary donations, but that they can accept items.

Vested Interest In K-9s, Inc. saw the post and offered to donate seven vests to protect the dogs, according to Chody. The organization’s owner, Sandy Marcal, has helped raise money over the past 16 years for more than 2,400 bullet and stab protective vests for K-9s across the country.

