UT Health Austin launching specialty clinics for specific conditions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new series of health clinics is opening to the public to help treat conditions from back pain to complex women’s health issues.

UT Health Austin is a new practice that will target specific conditions at first, with plans to expand in the future. Women’s Health Institute, Musculoskeletal Institute and the Mulva Clinic for the Neurosciences will start seeing patients Oct. 17. Faculty and staff of the Dell Seton Medical School will work at them and try new methods of working as a team to address patients’ issues, according to Dr. Amy Young, the director of clinical operations for UT Health Austin.

“We have designed an entirely different care experience,” Young said. “This practice brings together medical experts from a variety of specialties to provide comprehensive care using one team in one place. We use patients’ individual goals as our primary measure of success. Everything we do is focused on the patient.”

Patients can set up appointments online by going to the UT Health Austin website, or call 1-833-UT-CARES. During their appointment, patients will talk about their medical needs, then a team of experts will meet to discuss health goals and finalize a plan for care, which may mean connecting patients to doctors outside UT Health Austin.

“We recognize that clear and timely clinician-to-clinician communication throughout the care cycle is critical to a patient’s success,” said Dr. C. Martin Harris, chief business officer of UT Health Austin. “We hope clinicians everywhere will quickly come to consider UT Health Austin as their collaborative, specialty partner.”

The institutes will be set up on the second level of the Health Transformation Building at 1601 Trinity St.

Below is a list of conditions each clinic will treat starting Oct. 17. UT Health Austin says it plans to provide additional services in the next few months.

Women’s Health Institute: Chronic pelvic pain, pelvic floor disorders, vulvular disorders

Chronic pelvic pain, pelvic floor disorders, vulvular disorders Musculoskeletal Institute: Back and neck pain, lower extremity pain, upper extremity pain

Back and neck pain, lower extremity pain, upper extremity pain Mulva Clinic for the Neurosciences: Back pain. Beginning Nov. 28 it will help treat multiple sclerosis, cognitive impairment/Alzheimer’s disease and bipolar disorder.