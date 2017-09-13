State rolling out food assistance benefits in disaster counties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For families in Bastrop and Fayette counties impacted by Hurricane Harvey, the state is offering short-term food assistance benefits.

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) is designed to help people return to their homes and make sure they have access to food and electricity. To qualify, you must have experienced a loss of income, destruction of your home or a disaster-related expense. You must almost meet certain income limits.

Since Bastrop and Fayette counties were declared a federal disaster area, the residents there will be eligible for these benefits.

You must apply in person at a designated D-SNAP location in your county, however, the Texas Health and Human Services says they are starting with an 11-county area that does not include Fayette and Bastrop County. The state will continue to add location sites in the other counties and will notify people when they’re open.

If you have additional questions about D-SNAP, call 2-1-1 and, after picking a language, choose option 6.