Soldier dies during medical helicopter hoist training on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — A soldier was killed during training involving a Black Hawk medical helicopter on Fort Hood Tuesday night.

The 1st Infantry Division HH-60M aircraft crew were conducting medical evacuation hoist training at around 10:30 p.m. when the incident happened. Military officials have not released how the soldier died.

Officials say the soldier died on the Fort Hood range south of Robert Gray Army Airfield. The victim’s name will not be released until 24 hours after family is notified.

The crew and aircraft involved are from Fort Riley, Kansas.

In June, a soldier swept away in floodwaters on Fort Hood was declared dead after going missing on April 11. A rescuer searching for the soldier in a creek also died after going underwater.