SCREENagers: How growing up has changed in the digital age

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Children who are now 10 years old share a birth year with one of the most well-recognized and constantly improving pieces of technology: the iPhone. Apple announced the first iPhone in 2007, with newer models coming out every year, leading to the latest iteration, the iPhone X, announced Tuesday.

Most of those children born that year have never experienced life without a smart phone, and it’s a conversation parents and teachers are having as they determine how to balance technology use at home and in the classroom in the digital age.

Wednesday night, Lake Travis ISD will be showing a documentary called “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age.” The event begins at Lake Travis High School at 3322 Ranch Road 620 South at 5:30 p.m. It will be followed by a panel discussion featuring a doctor of psychology, an eye doctor, a Travis County police officer, the LTISD director of technology, and parents.

 

Jorge Rodas is LIVE on KXAN News Today with what parents, teachers and children say about growing up in the digital age.

