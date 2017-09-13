Road rage murder victim’s family searches for clues to what happened

Related Coverage Suspect in possible road rage shooting still on the run

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Wednesday morning, the family of Alfred Lockett showed up to the CVS at the corner of East Parmer Lane and Dessau Road to try to piece together what led up to him being shot dead in the pharmacy parking lot.

Austin police say on Tuesday afternoon, Lockett, 49, appeared to have been involved in a crash with a driver in a red Toyota Camry. While police don’t know where the crash occurred, the two vehicles ended up at the CVS.

While Lockett remained in his car, the other driver got out and walked towards Lockett’s car. Police say the man then pulled out a gun and shot Lockett, killing him. The suspect fled from the scene, but his car was found abandoned in the 2000 block of Yager Lane, just east of the CVS.

For Lockett’s cousin, Jameca Mitchell, she’s trying to understand how a potential road rage situation ended up with her loved one dead.

“I had to come to the location and kind of do my own investigation,” said Mitchell. “This is crazy to me.”

Lockett worked for the University of Texas at Austin as a lineman dealing with fiber optic cables. Mitchell described her cousin as a homebody and a family man, saying he just bought a house in Killeen.

“He doesn’t have any enemies. He would never hurt anybody. He gives to everybody,” said Mitchell.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Jacqulyn Powell is LIVE from the CVS with more on Lockett’s background as well as the search for the suspect.