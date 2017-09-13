Refugee in Austin gets 30 years for attacking social worker with screwdriver

KXAN Staff Published:
Sayed Sadat (Austin Police Department)
Sayed Sadat (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin judge sentenced a refugee from Afghanistan to 30 years in prison Wednesday afternoon for attacking a social worker with a screwdriver.

The attack happened on May 17, 2016 in Sayed Sadat’s apartment. The incident began when Sadat and his social worker had trouble communicating with a language line translator.

After being there for an hour, the social worker told Sadat she needed to go, but he got upset and insisted she call the translator line again. When she tried to leave, Sadat hit her on the head with his fist.

The social worker told police she yelled for help as Sadat physically kept her from leaving. Police said Sadat pushed her away from the door before grabbing an 8-inch screwdriver and stabbed her in the eye.

The screwdriver was stopped from entering her eye socket because she was wearing glasses, police said. She was then able to hit the panic button on her phone before being able to escape.

Federal immigration agents were at the sentencing, but we have not heard if they will take action to deport Sadat.

