Franklin Barbecue hosting Harvey relief fundraiser despite being closed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even though Franklin Barbecue has been closed for the past several weeks due to a fire that destroyed its smoke house, the restaurant still wants to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

On Wednesday, the restaurant announced it’s hosting a barbecue benefiting Harvey relief. The fundraising event will be held Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Mohawk at 912 Red River St.

Tickets are $30 at the door and the event starts at 11 a.m. The barbecue will be served until it runs out.

The owners of Franklin Barbecue have not announced a reopening date after the restaurant caught fire on Aug. 26, the same day as Harvey’s rain bands were reaching Austin. The Austin Fire Department said wind blew an ember from the fire pit and when it hit the backside of the building, it caught fire. The bulk of the fire was contained to the restaurant’s space and smoke house.

Franklin Barbeque Fire on Aug. 26, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
