DA, defense attorneys ask for more time in Greg Kelley case

KXAN Staff Published:
Greg Kelley leaving the Williamson County Jail on Aug. 22, 2017 after a judge granted him bond. (KXAN Photo)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick and defense attorneys are asking for more time in the Greg Kelley case.

They were supposed to file their findings after several hearings this week.

Dick told KXAN they have not finished their findings of fact yet and need more time.

He says Kelley’s former attorney, Patricia Cummings, and her attorneys are filing new documents with the court — almost every day — causing a delay.

Judge King was supposed to make her recommendation based on these findings of fact on Monday. If and for how long that extension will be granted is expected to be known in the next few days.

Kelley was released from Jail in August, after his sexual assault conviction of a child was called into question.

He is still one of three suspects in the case.

