Computer repairman restoring memories after Hurricane Harvey

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) – A computer repairman in Wimberley is volunteering his time to help restore computer files damaged during Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Dock Vickers first started restoring hard drives after the 2015 Memorial Day flood that devastated much of Hays County. “I just wanted to help, but I didn’t want to be in the way,” he said.

Since that flood, Vickers says he has helped restore around 500 people’s hard drives, giving them back memories they thought were lost forever.

“There was one couple, you couldn’t find anything that had been in their home, you literally couldn’t. But, someone found their MacBook Air,” said Vickers. “I got the wedding photos off of it and got it and the files back to the owners. And I think that has got to be one of my favorites. I got those memories back to a couple; a new couple that they thought were gone.”

Vickers says he’s had success retrieving information from computers caked in mud.

“I don’t care what it came out of; I don’t care how ugly the drive was. I’ve had computers that have gone through a fire and then were damaged by the water that put the fire out but have still been able to get the files off the hard drives. So don’t give up, just make that phone call, turn it over, walk away and go pay attention to whatever you need to be doing and I’ll take care of the rest,” said Vickers.

Vickers says he does everything for his late wife. Three years ago Laura Vickers unexpectedly died after a surgery.

“Those were her last words to me, “It’s going to be all right.” That’s what drives that passion — is not only do I have that ability to tell people that, but I’ve lived it first hand,” he said.

Vickers calls his initiative Laura’s Hope and is offering anyone impacted by a flood or any other natural disaster the free service to try and restore their electronic data.

“I’ve lost a family, I’ve lost a home and I’ve made it, everybody else is going to make it,” said Vickers. “Every time it works, I feel like she’s there with me. For the ones that worked that shouldn’t have worked I know she was there, there wouldn’t be any other reason.”