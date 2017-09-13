Back to a Routine with an Easy Weeknight Meal Idea

Fall means back-to-school time is in full swing, and families are looking for ways to make weeknight meals less stressful. Allison Mack with Austin Moms Blog visited Studio 512 to share how families can use turkey to create easy weeknight meals, including her Turkey Stuffed Peppers with Hatch Green Chiles. Allison recommends using Honeysuckle White ground turkey, raised by more independent family farmers without growth-promoting products, so you can feel good what about you are feeding your family. Look for Honeysuckle White turkey products at your local H-E-B grocery store and visit HoneysuckleWhite.com for even more recipe ideas for a healthier lifestyle.

Turkey Stuffed Peppers with Hatch Green Chiles

Ingredients:

6 bell peppers

1 lb. Honeysuckle White ground turkey

1 cup cooked rice

2 tbsp. tomato paste

2 medium hatch chiles, seeded and chopped

1 tbsp. garlic powder

1 can of hatch chili diced tomatoes

shredded hatch chili cheese for topping

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cook rice according to package instructions.

In separate skillet, brown the Honeysuckle White ground turkey.

When the turkey is about half done, add green chiles, garlic powder and tomato paste, tomatoes.

When rice is done, mix together with the ground turkey, and set aside.

Grab a bell pepper, slice top off and remove seeds, and fill up. Repeat until all the bell peppers are filled with turkey and rice mixture.

Top with cheese. I found hatch chili cheese but you can use any cheese!

Bake for about 10 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly and bell peppers are warm. Or broil for 5 minutes for a crispier top.

Let cool for 5 minutes and enjoy with a side of hatch chili salsa and beans!

Sponsored by Honeysuckle White Turkey. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.