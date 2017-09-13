As Austin budget vote nears, council could reconsider Domain deal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Austin city budget deadline quickly approaches, Council Member Leslie Pool says backing out early of an economic incentive deal with The Domain may be the best option to bringing more cash to the table. The Domain is in Pool’s District 7.

The city entered into an economic development agreement with Endeavor Real Estate Group in 2003. Under the agreement, the real estate group agreed to specific performance guidelines, or suffer certain penalties.

In turn, the city has provided multi-million dollar incentive payments to the group, and agreed to continue to do so for a period of 20 years.

The agreement required The Domain use funds to attract and facilitate small, locally-owned businesses to the center from Travis, Williamson, and Hays Counties; to build a minimum of 300 residential units within six years that meet the city’s S.M.A.R.T. Housing guidelines; and upon the completion of the entire project, the group should create at least 1,100 permanent jobs, among other requirements.

The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce immediately reacted to the possibility of cutting the economic deal short, saying the idea could “cast doubt on Austin’s integrity.” The chamber goes on to say in a statement, “The Domain took an enormous financial risk in 2003” and they have “played by the rules and have delivered on an enviable master planned community that many are calling our second downtown.”

The Domain shopping district, a SIMON Mall, has become increasingly popular since it opened the doors to the project’s first phase in 2007. The third and final phase of the project is also now complete. The Domain NORTHSIDE, which is owned by the Endeavor Real Estate Group, opened in fall 2016.

