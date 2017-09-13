After parent uproar, more RNs are being added to Austin ISD schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Seton Healthcare Family says it will foot the $1.8 million cost to make sure Austin Independent School District campuses have more registered nurses this year.

When students returned to school last month, many parents contacted KXAN worried that the district were removing registered nurses from all their elementary school campuses.

At the time, Seton, who contracts nurses for the district, said there would still be some presence of RN’s on elementary school campuses, but that the hospital group was introducing virtual technology to allow student health assistants on each campus to reach an RN via video conference.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Seton and AISD said they’re now adding 33 more registered nurses across elementary, middle and high schools compared to the previous staffing structure. A Seton spokesperson says AISD had 55 full-time RNs last school year. The plan for this year was to have 41 full-time RNs, but now the total will be 74 once they hire the new nurses.

The “school health delivery” model will have a full-time RN at AISD’s larger elementary and middle schools; high schools will continue to have a full-time RN on staff. However, medium-sized elementary and middle schools with share responsibilities between one RN and one health assistant. Smaller schools will have full-time health assistants plus a shared RN.

After hearing parents’ concerns about the possible lapse in care at the beginning of the school year, Seton and AISD have formed a new parental advisory group which will provide feedback to the school board and superintendent about long-term student health services plans. The group will be made up of parents and stakeholders.

“We’ve heard parents’ concerns and we value their input,” said Kristi Henderson, DNP, CFNP, who leads the AISD student health services program at Seton, along with Medical Director Mark Shen, MD. “We also know that RNs are a trusted source for parents. We aim to bring in more of these trusted experts into schools so they, along with parents, will help develop a long-term, sustainable plan to help care for Austin’s children.”

AISD budgeted $7.1 million for Seton’s contract this school year. The hospital group says the additional $1.8 million contribution of in-kind health services adds to the $1.7 million of in-kind services Seton is already providing. In March, KXAN reported AISD had originally budged $5.1 million for the Seton contract but they learned it was going to cost $7.2 million.

For more information on the School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) or to complete an application to be considered for participation on the sub-committee, please visit the AISD website here.

On KXAN News on the CW Austin at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., Alyssa Goard talks to parents about the changes. 

