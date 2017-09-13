$3.9B balanced budget approved by Austin City Council

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A budget totaling roughly $3.9 billion was approved by Austin City Council Wednesday night for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The property tax rate within the new budget is 44.48 cents per $100 of property valuation, the city said in a statement.

With the rate of 44.48, the city tax bill for the projected median-priced non-senior home with a standard homestead exemption is estimated to be $1,250 per year or $104.18 per month, the city said, representing a $9.77 approximate increase per month over the FY17 property tax bill for the owner of a median-priced home, estimated at $305,510 in fiscal year 2018.

The approved budget, according to the city, also includes funding for:

An increased homestead exemption for seniors over 65 and disabled residents to $85,500.

Adding 9 positions and $1.9 million for the opening of the new Central Library.

An additional 30 firefighters and $3.9 million for the consolidation of Emergency Services District #4 into the Austin Fire Department.

27 new positions and one-time resources of $2.3 million for Austin Code to expand services and hours while specifically enhancing customer service and expanding enforcement of Short Term Rentals, rooming and boarding houses, and the repeat Offender Program.

A 2.5 percent pay increase for all non-sworn permanent city employees while also establishing a minimum wage of for permanent city employees of $14.00 an hour.

More than half-a-million dollars in increased capacity for homelessness services.

A 3 percent increase in Public Health contracts.

Austin Water Utility residential customers will see no increase for typical usage.

The city says the chart below details the monthly impact for the typical Austin resident based on the approved fiscal year 2017-2018 budget with a property tax rate of 44.48 cents per $100 of taxable value.

Approved FY 2018 Budget Monthly Tax and Fee Impact Analysis (City of Austin)

Description Approved FY 2018 Rate Change from

FY 2017 Typical Austin Ratepayer Austin Energy $90.76 +$1.95 residential customer usage of 895 Kwh Austin Water

Utility $83.19 $0.00 typical residential customer usage projected to use 5,800 gallons of water and produce 4,000 gallons of wastewater Austin Resource Recovery $24.30 $0.00 a residential customer using a 64-gallon cart Clean Community Fee $8.95 +$0.90 per single-family home Transportation User Fee $11.52 $0.00 per single-family home Drainage User Fee $11.80 $0.00 per single-family home Property Tax Bill $104.18 +$9.77 based on a tax rate of 44.48 and median home value of $305,510 with standard homestead exemption Total Monthly Bill $334.70 +$12.62