You could win 1,000 taquitos from Whataburger

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What do taquitos, money for charity and Snapchat have to do with one another? They’re all part of a new contest for Whataburger.

The Texas-based company announced the competition Tuesday. To enter, people have to follow @WhataburgerLife on Snapchat, then send it a snap explaining what they would do with 1,000 taquitos and what charity they would want to give $1,000.

If they win, they get all those taquitos and have a chance to take over the company’s Snapchat account while they “make their Taquito dreams come true,” according to a release.

“We have fun interacting with our customers on social media, especially on Snapchat,” said Pam Cox, Whataburger’s Vice President of Corporate Communications. “We wanted to provide our Snapchat followers a way to show off their creativity, make a positive impact and have a little fun with our fan-favorite Taquitos along the way.”

The winner will be announced Sept. 20 on the company’s social media pages.