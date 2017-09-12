You could win 1,000 taquitos from Whataburger

By Published:
A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police commanders in Houston say order numbers taken from a popular Texas fast-food restaurant cannot be used to mark evidence at crime scenes. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police commanders in Houston say order numbers taken from a popular Texas fast-food restaurant cannot be used to mark evidence at crime scenes. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What do taquitos, money for charity and Snapchat have to do with one another? They’re all part of a new contest for Whataburger.

The Texas-based company announced the competition Tuesday. To enter, people have to follow @WhataburgerLife on Snapchat, then send it a snap explaining what they would do with 1,000 taquitos and what charity they would want to give $1,000.

If they win, they get all those taquitos and have a chance to take over the company’s Snapchat account while they “make their Taquito dreams come true,” according to a release.

“We have fun interacting with our customers on social media, especially on Snapchat,” said Pam Cox, Whataburger’s Vice President of Corporate Communications. “We wanted to provide our Snapchat followers a way to show off their creativity, make a positive impact and have a little fun with our fan-favorite Taquitos along the way.”

The winner will be announced Sept. 20 on the company’s social media pages.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s