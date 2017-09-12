Texas-USC game officially a sell out

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The LA Coliseum is sold out prior to Saturday’s USC-Texas tilt according to USC officials. The 92,348 seat Coliseum will be full for a USC football game for the first time in four years. The last USC sell out was in 2013 when the Trojans hosted Stanford.

Texas and USC are meeting for the first time since the 2006 BCS National Championship when the Longhorns defeated the Trojans 41-38 at the Rose Bowl. Fittingly, this will be Texas’ largest crowd away from home since that national title night in Pasadena.