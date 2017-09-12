Special Offer on Triple Pane Windows for Your Home

Window Depot
Window Depot

New windows can improve the appearance of your home and make it much more efficient. Ron Mertz of Window Depot joined us in the studio with more. Window Depot of Texas is locally owned and operated. Their products not only meet rigid Energy Star criteria, but a lot of their window packages exceed them. In fact, our Window Depot’s Triple Pane packages meet Energy Star standards that aren’t even here yet. Window Depot offers up front pricing; some companies hide their price until the very end when you’re so exhausted from hours of window babble, that you’ll agree to just about anything. Window Depot believes that’s just wrong. Their prices are fair; their intent is pure, and they provide more value than any other window company can. Window Depot offers triple pane at dual pane prices!  Window Depot also has specialized insulating packages. They designed specific window packages, built around the insulating power that’s right for your neck of the woods. While other window companies may take advantage of your lack of industry knowledge, Window Depot has a different approach. They want you to know and learn as much as possible about the process before you even pick up the phone. You’ll find loads of helpful information on the Window Depot website. All of their windows are custom manufactured to fit your home and your needs. Window Depot does NOT use any stock windows or window sizes. All of their windows have fusion welded corners for extra strength and less chance of leakage. Window Depot’s goal is to provide you with more value than any other company in America can. Their prices are absolutely affordable, and in most cases, less expensive than 90% of the other companies out there.

Window Depot of Texas is offering a special for a limited time, 8 Triple Pane Windows for $3,695 and 1/2 off installation for the first 5 callers. Window Depot services Austin and San Antonio. Call 512-839-6583 or go to their website WindowDepotTX.com for more details.

 

 

Sponsored by Window Depot of Texas. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

