Run, walk, or fly to the finish line at the CASA Superhero Run

Kelly Lafargue Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Caped crusaders will fill the Domain Central Park for the 8th Annual CASA Superhero Run. This run raises funds and awareness to provide children who’ve been abused or neglected with the powerful voice of their very own CASA volunteer.

The run, sponsored by The CW Austin, will kick off on Sunday, September 17th, at the Domain Central Park. Registration and costume contest begin at 7am, with the 5K and kids 1K starting at 8am. Kids of all ages can enjoy bounce houses, an obstacle course, photo booths, and get to meet their very own superheroes!

CASA draws on superheroes and their unique origin stories. Superman was adopted. Spiderman was raised by his aunt and uncle. Batman grew up with butler, Alfred. Few superheroes grew up in a typical family situation raised by their own parents, yet they all accomplished great things as adults. CASA, a nonprofit that advocates for children who’ve experienced abuse or neglect, believes all children deserve the chance to grow up happy and healthy and become superhero adults themselves.

For more information and to register for the race, visit www.casasuperherorun.com.

