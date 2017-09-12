Rick and Morty’s Rickmobile rolls into Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans of the Adult Swim show Rick and Morty will have a chance to check out a mobile store as it road trips across the United States.

The Rickmobile is rolling to the Alamo Drafthouse at 1120 South Lamar Blvd. It will be there from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday selling merchandise.

The vehicle, which is in the shape of the giant scientist, began its cross country road trip May 11 in Georgia. Its next stop is in New Braunfels Wednesday, and then it heads to San Antonio on Friday. Its journey will end Oct. 5 in New York City at New York Comic Con.