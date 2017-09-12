PHOTOS: Suspects steal 35 firearms from Austin gun store

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that will lead to the arrest of three suspects who stole 35 firearms from an Austin gun store last month.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says Storied Firearms, located at 9300 West Highway 290, was burglarized just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 28. Authorities say three suspects broke into the store and stole nearly three dozen firearms. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as well as the suspect vehicle, which appears to be an SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue.

The reward money is being provided by the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation. Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-854-1444.