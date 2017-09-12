Pedernales Electric Cooperative helps Florida with Irma outages

Related Coverage Austin Energy sends five crews to northeastern Florida in advance of Irma

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — As utility companies in Florida work to restore power to millions of customers, several Central Texas utility companies are stepping in to help.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative sent 21 employees to the Tallahassee-area on Monday to help Talquiin Electric Cooperative with restoration efforts. PEC says it sent service and construction crews as well as two drones to help with damage assessments. The crews are expected to help in Florida for the next week.

“Restoring power after a storm of this magnitude is not easy, and we’re happy to offer our crews and resources to help bring electricity back to their community,” said Wayne McKee, PEC’s vice president of operations. “Cooperatives are rooted in core principles that shape our values and organizations, and this opportunity to help is a bright reminder of two values we hold close at PEC: cooperation among cooperatives and concern for community.”

As Hurricane Irma rolled through, officials in Florida said approximately six million people were without power.

Austin Energy sent five crews with 31 employees to the Jacksonville over the weekend.